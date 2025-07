Innovative Companies Awards deadline extended to Friday, August 1st. All winners announced the week of August 4th.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has again been recognized as having the second-best health care system in the nation, according to a study published Monday by WalletHub. The personal finance website based in Florida compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: cost, access and outcomes. Each was evaluated using 44

For the second consecutive year, Rhode Island is ranked No. 2.

Rhode Island in 2025 ranks third for costs, fourth for outcomes and No. 15 for access to earn its second-best overall position.

WalletHub researchers found Ocean State residents

have the lowest out-of-pocket medical spending in the country, spending just 5.6% of their income. The state also has a lot of medical professionals, with the sixth-most physicians per capita and sixth-most geriatricians per capita, making easier to get seen in a timely manner and get second opinions, according to WalletHub.

Also, according to WalletHub, 94% of adults and 97% of children in Rhode Island have health insurance, the fourth-highest and fifth-highest percentages in the country, respectively.

The state also has a very high vaccination rate for children, which contributes to the 13th-lowest child death rate in the nation.

The Ocean State has the fourth-lowest percentage of people without a routine doctor visit in the past two years and the sixth-lowest share of people who haven’t visited a dentist in the past year, according to WalletHub.

New Hampshire is best state for health care, according to WalletHub. The Granite State ranks second for both cost and outcomes and No. 15 for access rank. Researchers also found New Hampshire has the fourth-lowest out-of-pocket medical spending in the country. Residents there also have the lowest average monthly health insurance premium, at around $470.

Minnesota, Iowa and Massachusetts round out the top five. Massachusetts ranks first for outcomes, sixth for access and 33rd for cost.

Mississippi ranks last for health care according to WalletHub. That state is No. 29 for cost, No. 41 for access and No. 51 outcomes.

Alaska, Alabama, Georgia and Texas round out the bottom five.