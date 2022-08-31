R.I. agencies get $1.1M in federal grants to support survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island will receive $1.1 million in federal funding to support a pair of agencies that provide services for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence, members of the state’s congressional delegation announced Tuesday.

“Survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence face immense challenges and this federal funding will help people who’ve been through traumatic crisis get the help they need to be safe and secure and put their lives back together,” said Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I. “From providing victims with counseling and legal services to safe, secure, temporary housing, this federal funding helps make a meaningful difference for survivors of domestic and sexual abuse.”

The Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence received a $550,000 federal grant under the Justice for Families Program to help provide targeted services for families impacted by sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking, as well as in cases involving allegations of child sexual abuse.

“We are tremendously fortunate to receive this essential funding that will better protect the safety of Rhode Islanders impacted by abuse and stalking, particularly communities that are underserved and at high risk for interpersonal violence, including communities of color, immigrants and members of the LGBTQIA+ community,” said Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence Executive Director Lucy Rios.

The R.I. Department of Public Safety received $546,294 through the Sexual Assault Services Grant Program, which provides dedicated funding to support rape crisis centers and organizations that provide services, direct intervention and related assistance to victims of sexual violence and nonoffending family and household members of victims, as well as those collaterally affected by the sexual assault.

“Survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence do incredible work to reclaim their lives after traumatic experiences. The recovery process sometimes includes setbacks, but a lack of targeted, community-based services should never be one of them,” said U.S. Rep. James R. Langevin, D-R.I. “I have every confidence that the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence and the Rhode Island Department of Public Safety will help them do just that.”

Both grants are administered by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women and were funded in the fiscal year 2022 appropriations law.