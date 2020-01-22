R.I. Airbnb hosts haul in $39.8M in 2019

PROVIDENCE – Total host income of users renting their homes out with Airbnb in Rhode Island totaled $39.8 million in 2019, according to the company Wednesday.

The income comes on 217,8000 guest arrivals for the year.

Newport County hosts reaped the most income for the year of any of the five Rhode Island counties at $18.1 million in 2019. Providence County was second with $10.3 million in host income.

Of the total $39.8 million in host income raised in the state, Airbnb noted that $13 million came in five weekends in late July and early- to mid-August.

- Advertisement -

“2019 was another great year for Airbnb in Rhode Island, with more local residents embracing the economic opportunities offered by home sharing – and small businesses and entire communities benefiting as a result,” said Josh Meltzer, head of Northeast public policy at Airbnb.

The company also projected the five busiest rental weekends in 2020 in Rhode Island, similar to 2019, marking the weekends between July 17 and August 16.

“As we dive into this new year, we are especially proud of the important role that our hosts have played in creating additional accommodations supply during the state’s top travel weekends while leveraging this demand to earn supplemental income. We hope that these insights will help Rhode Island families who are looking to open up their home as a short-term rental in identifying some of the best times of the year to do so.”