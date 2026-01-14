R.I. Airport Corp. earns Moody’s credit upgrade, clears state debt review

By
-
T.F. GREEN Airport, operated by the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, recently received its fifth credit rating upgrade in two years. / COURTESY OF R.I. DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

WARWICK – The Rhode Island Airport Corp. closed out 2025 with two high-profile financial endorsements, earning a state validation of its borrowing practices and a credit upgrade from Wall Street. In December, the state’s Public Finance Management Board confirmed in its annual Debt Affordability Study that RIAC, the quasi-public agency that owns and operates Rhode

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Facing the Holidays with a Cancer Diagnosis

The holidays are often painted as a time of joy, tradition, and togetherness. But for…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display