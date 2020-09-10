R.I. allocated $25.3M in federal grants for highway projects

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has been allocated a combined $25.3 million from a federal grant program for transportation projects in the state, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., announced Thursday.

The funds come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development program.

The state will receive a $21.3 million BUILD grant for work in Cranston to rebuild six bridge structures along the Interstate 295/Route 37 corridor, as well as to add a third lane at Interstate 195 North with new pavement and minor widening. The new auxiliary lane from Route 37 is expected to ease commuter congestion, Reed’s office said.

When completed, the estimated $85 million project, known as the Route 37 Bridge and Roadway Improvement Project, will have repaired nearly 70,000 square feet of structurally deficient bridge deck, as well as result in safety improvements to the Route 37/Interstate 295 Interchange. The project also received a $20 million federal grant in 2017.

A second BUILD grant of $4 million will be used by the R.I. Department of Transportation to advance a design study for constructing full freeway-to-freeway access between Interstate 95 and Route 4, as well as from Quonset Business Park to Route 4 via Route 403.

RIDOT said that the federal funds will also be used to extend a third lane northbound to Plainfield Pike, improve the Route 37 East Ramp to I-295 North for safety, and create a new interchange on Route 37 at Route 2.

“This federal funding will help improve traffic and safety conditions. The result will be a safer, more efficient interchange along these well-traveled commercial and freight corridors,” said Reed in a statement. “I appreciate Secretary [Elaine] Chao’s support for these important projects. I will continue working to ensure the federal government invests in upgrading Rhode Island’s infrastructure.”