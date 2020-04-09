R.I. allocated $4.6M for public safety related to COVID-19

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is eligible to receive $4.57 million in federal funding for public-safety agencies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., said on Thursday.

A majority of the funds, $3.2 million, will be allocated to the R.I. Department of Public Safety. The remainder will be split among nine eligible municipalities.

Funds for municipalities come from an increase in Justice Assistance Grant allocations, a program overseen by the U.S. Department of Justice.

DPS funds come from fiscal 2020 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental funding allocations.

- Advertisement -

The funds may be used to pay for overtime and equipment, including personal protective equipment for law enforcement.

The funds may also be used to hire personnel, conduct training and address the medical needs of prisoners.

“These federal funds will go directly to state and local governments with no match required and may be used to pay overtime costs, purchase personal protective equipment and ensure our first responders have the tools they need to protect themselves and the communities they serve from COVID-19,” said Reed in a statement.

Municipality allotment eligibility in Rhode Island:

Providence: $661,923

Pawtucket: $199,958

Woonsocket: $145,146

Central Falls: $82,659

Cranston: $72,518

Warwick: $49,331

Newport: $47,140

East Providence: $42,975

West Warwick: $42,317