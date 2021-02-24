R.I. allocated $64.9M from FEMA for COVID-19 response

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has been allocated $64.9 million in federal funds to aid COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., announced Wednesday.

The money will be made available to the R.I. Emergency Management Agency and can be used for supplies to store and administer a vaccine; transportation and security support for refrigerated doses; staffing for medical and support staff; public engagement and outreach support; and for training of personnel on vaccine distribution and administration.

The funds were distributed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the federal disaster declaration of March 27, 2020.

“This is good news for the state that will help offset the costs of operating vaccination sites across Rhode Island to rapidly distribute and administer as many COVID-19 vaccine doses as possible in an effective and efficient manner,” said Reed. “We’re seeing some steady progress, but we’ve got to do more. I commend RIEMA, FEMA and their partners for working together to ensure the state can tap into these federal funds in a timely manner and ensure that more Rhode Islanders can get vaccinated.”

- Advertisement -

The new funds were said to be an expedited payment from the federal government, according to Reed’s office.

“We’ve got to keep working to ensure every person who needs a vaccine can get one. We still have a long way to go and we’ve got to keep at it,” Reed said. “Good communication and transparency are key so people have the facts, know where to go and can make informed decisions. And of course you need resources to get the doses to people and that is why this advance payment for Rhode Island is critical, but more federal aid is needed and I will continue working to direct more help back to the state.”