R.I. allocated $7.2M for public health workforce

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has received $7.2 million in federal funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support state public health, school-based health and community-based organizations’ workforces, Sen. Jack Reed and Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Thursday.

The funds will be used to help ensure continuity of personnel in public health in the state through surveillance, prevention, laboratory testing and coordinated intervention activities, McKee and Reed said.

The funds may also be used to support school-based health initiatives, continue staffing COVID-19 operations and ensure health equity zones have funding for local community health efforts.

“This is a needed investment in improving our public health infrastructure and ensuring the state is prepared to prevent, respond to and recover from all types of public health threats,” said Reed in a statement. “Even as COVID-19 continues to dominate public health resources, we still must look to the future and prepare for other public health emergencies. This federal funding will help bolster our health workforce and infrastructure and save lives by enhancing local public health preparedness and response capabilities.”

The state has until Sept. 1 to submit a plan for how the federal funding will be spent.

The funding will cover a two-year period.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taught how critical it is to have public health infrastructure that is up to date and well-equipped with the tools we need to keep Rhode Island safe from the known and the unknown,” stated McKee. “With this funding, we have a chance to give the state and our communities a leg up and to be at the cutting edge of preparedness across health sectors.”