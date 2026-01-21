R.I. among top 5 states with most housing issue searches, study finds

PROVIDENCE – A recent study by home warranty company Cinch Home Services ranks Rhode Island as the state with the fifth-most housing issues, recording 183.70 monthly searches per 100,000 residents.

Using data from Google Keyword Planner, the study analyzed search volumes for 300 keywords related to eight housing problems to identify states facing the most challenges.

South Dakota tops the list, with 330.86 monthly searches per 100,000 residents, with water damage and mold being the major concerns.

Colorado follows with 278.17 searches, primarily for water damage and gas leaks.

In Rhode Island, the dominant issues include water damage (59.46 searches) and mold (42.58 searches).

“These findings highlight that some states experience significantly higher rates of housing-related issues, with elevated search volumes indicating residents are actively seeking solutions, potentially due to environmental or structural factors affecting housing quality,” according to a spokesperson for Cinch Home Services.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.