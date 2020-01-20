R.I. and Mass. gas prices dip 1 cent

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island declined 1 cent from last week to $2.56 per gallon, 20 cents higher than prices at this time last year, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

The national average price of regular gas this week was $2.54, 2 cents lower than the Rhode Island price.

“Growing supplies – amid lower demand – have eased pump prices throughout the country,” said Senior Vice President of AAA Public and Government Affairs Lloyd Albert in a statement. “The current rate of demand is in line with this time last January, a period that typically brings lower demand due to winter weather.”

Prices in Rhode Island ranged 38 cents from $2.41 to $2.79 per gallon.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.83 per gallon, ranging from $2.71 to $2.95 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $3.02 per gallon, ranging from $2.91 to $3.15 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.03 per gallon, ranging from $2.89 to $3.25 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of gas also declined 1 cent from last week, averaging $2.53 per gallon, 1 cent below the national average.

Last year at this time, prices in Massachusetts were 12 cents lower. Prices ranged 77 cents around the state, from $2.32 to $3.09 per gallon.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.79 per gallon, ranging from $2.53 to $3.19 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.96 per gallon, ranging from $2.75 to $3.45 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.02 per gallon, ranging from $2.79 to $3.29 per gallon.