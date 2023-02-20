R.I. and Mass. gas prices fall, remain below national average

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island has dropped to $3.32 per gallon, 4 cents less than last week and 9 cents lower than the national average, according to AAA Northeast.

“The U.S. is awash in crude oil with inventories building by 16 million barrels last week. This will put downward pressure on prices overall. Even as refineries are shutting down for planned and unplanned maintenance, it has not contributed to a tighter market so far,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of Public Affairs for AAA Northeast.

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.96 per gallon on Monday while premium gas averaged $4.29 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.89 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas decreased by 4 cents from a week ago, to $3.34 per gallon.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in the Bay State was $3.82 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $3.91 per gallon on Monday, premium gas averaged $4.25 per gallon, and diesel fuel averaged $4.90 per gallon.

