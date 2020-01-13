R.I. and Mass. gas prices hold steady this week

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island remained unchanged from last week at $2.57 per gallon, 1 cent below the national average of $2.58 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

Prices in the state ranged 38 cents from $2.41 to $2.79 per gallon.

“A healthy and growing level of gasoline supply alongside decreasing demand are two factors helping to minimize gas price fluctuations,” said Senior Vice President of AAA Public and Government Affairs Lloyd Albert in a statement. “In the last week, 32 states saw pump prices push less expensive by just a penny or two or saw no change at all.”

Last year at this time, prices were, on average, 17 cents lower at $2.40 per gallon.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.86 per gallon, ranging from $2.74 to $2.99 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $3.05 per gallon, ranging from $2.94 to $3.19 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.06 per gallon, ranging from $2.94 to $3.25 per gallon.

The average price of gas in Massachusetts also remained unchanged from last week at $2.54 per gallon, 4 cents below the national average. Prices ranged 76 cents from $2.29 to $3.05 per gallon. Last year at this time, prices in the Bay State, on average, were 10 cents lower at $2.44 per gallon.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.80 per gallon, ranging from $2.59 to $3.15 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.94 per gallon, ranging from $2.79 to $3.39 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.01 per gallon, ranging from $2.79 to $3.29 per gallon.