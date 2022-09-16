R.I. August unemployment rate 3rd lowest in New England

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island had the third-lowest unemployment rate in New England in August at 2.8%, according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday.

Across the nation, unemployment rates were higher in August than they were a month earlier in 16 states and the District of Columbia and stable in 34 states, the agency reported. All 50 states and Washington, D.C., had jobless rate decreases in August when compared with August 2021, the data showed.

The national unemployment rate was 3.7% in August, up from 3.5% in July and 1.5 percentage points lower than in August 2021.

The District of Columbia had the highest unemployment rate in the country in August at 5.1%, while Minnesota had the lowest rate at 1.9%.

New England unemployment rates in August:

New Hampshire: 2%, same as July and a decline from 3.4% one year prior

Vermont: 2.1%, same as July and a decline from 3.2% year over year

Rhode Island: 2.8%, an increase from 2.7% in July and down from 5.8% in August 2021

Maine: 3.1%, an increase from 2.8% in July but down from 4.8% year over year

Massachusetts: 3.6%, an increase from 3.5% in July but down from 5.5% one year prior

Connecticut: 4.1%, an increase from 3.7% one month prior but lower than 6.1% from a year ago.