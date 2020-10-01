R.I. authorizes 40-year lease for property at Pawtucket/Central Falls rail station

PAWTUCKET – Rhode Island’s State Properties Committee this week authorized a 40-year lease between the R.I. Department of Transportation, Amtrak and the Rhode Island Public Rail Corp. to allow for construction and operation of platforms and a pedestrian walkway bridge at the Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station and Bus Hub.
The rail station is under construction.
The temporary construction easement was approved by the state in 2018.
The state negotiated a lump sum payment, for the 40-year term, of $105,550 from the parties, according to Richard Kalunian, the chief facilities management officer for the R.I. Department of Transportation.
