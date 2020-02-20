R.I. average weekly wage increases 2.8% over year in Q3 2019

PROVIDENCE –The average weekly wage in Rhode Island was $991 in the third quarter, a 2.8% increase year over year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Thursday.

The national average weekly wage in the third quarter was $1,093, a 3.6% rise year over year.

Rhode Island’s average weekly wage was third lowest in New England in the quarter and its percentage growth ranked second worst in the region.

Other New England states’ average weekly wages in the third quarter:

Massachusetts: $1,359, a 4.2% increase year over year

Connecticut: $1,236, a 2.3% increase over the year

New Hampshire: $1,075, a 3.4% increase year over year

Vermont: $927, a 4.3% increase over the year

Maine: $887, a 4.2% increase year over year

The BLS also reported wage figures for the largest 355 counties in the U.S., including Kent County, Providence County and Bristol County, Mass.

- Advertisement -

The BLS found that the average weekly wage increased in all but five counties in the report year over year. Employment increased in 283 of all the counties in the report.

Providence County had 18,800 covered establishments in the third quarter. Employment in the county was 290,700 at the end of September, a 0.3% increase year over year. The quarterly average weekly wage was $1,011, a 2.1% increase year over year. The wage growth rate ranked No. 292 among all 355 counties.

Kent County had 5,600 covered establishments in the third quarter. Employment was 76,400, a 0.1% increase year over year. The average weekly wage in the county was $939, a 2.6% increase. The wage growth rate ranked No. 261 of all 355 counties in the report.

Bristol County, Mass., had 18,100 covered establishments in the third quarter with employment of 229,200 at the end of September, a 0.6% increase year over year. Average weekly wage was $973, a 4.2% increase. The rate of increase ranked No. 93 among all 355 counties in the report.