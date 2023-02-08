R.I. awarded another $55.9M in federal infrastructure funds

PROVIDENCE – The state will receive an additional $55.9 million in federal funding for public transportation, members of the R.I. congressional delegation announced Wednesday.

The funding, part of the $21 billion infrastructure law, will help the R.I. Public Transit Authority expand service and renovate the transit tunnel from North Main Street to Thayer Street on the East Side of Providence, RIPTA CEO Scott Avedisian said.

“We are grateful for the continued support from our congressional delegation, who never stop championing for investments in public transit,” Avedisian said. “These funds will be used to modernize and upgrade our vehicles and facilities, making transit more resilient and sustainable.”

This latest award is part of an estimated $292 million in transit formula funding that the Ocean State is slated to receive over the next five years, according to a news release. It will help public transit agencies invest in expanding service, job training and new low- and no-emission buses.

“This federal funding will bolster Rhode Island’s public transit system and pave the way for stronger economic growth, less congestion and pollution, and enhanced mobility,” said U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I. “Public transit connects people and communities.”