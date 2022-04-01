R.I. awards $5M to revitalize properties in Providence, Central Falls

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Friday said more than $5 million will be used to revitalize blighted and vacant properties in the city and in Central Falls.

The money will be used for 42 rental homes and one new public facility.

“When Rhode Island voters went to the polls in 2021, they understood the positive impact affordable housing and community revitalization can have on our state,” said McKee. “I thank them for having the foresight to recognize the kinds of long-term and strategic investments that Rhode Island needs.”

RIHousing’s Board of Commissioners approved the funding under the state’s Acquisition and Revitalization Program at the agency’s March board meeting.

“We’re excited to make these awards, as they help to support our communities and nonprofit partners, provide opportunities for families and local businesses to thrive and positively impact neighborhoods in our urban core,” said Carol Ventura, RIHousing executive director. “With the award of these funds, we’re laying the groundwork to position Rhode Island for a bright future.”

Projects supported by these funds include:

Community Music Works Center, 1326 Westminster St., Providence: Project will will construct a new 24,000 square foot community facility on a vacant lot.



Copley Chambers Phase I, Providence: Marathon Development will renovate a blighted historic building at 206 Broad St. into a mixed-use development.



Hannah Homes, Providence: SWAP, Inc. will demolish existing blighted buildings and construct three two-family homes on the site.

Central Street Phase II, Central Falls: Pawtucket Central Falls Development will revitalize an existing blighted building and vacant lot to create 10 affordable three-bedroom rental units.