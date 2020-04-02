R.I. bankruptcies total 186 in March

PROVIDENCE – There were 186 bankruptcy filings in Rhode Island in March, a decline from 204 filings one year prior, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court said on Thursday.

There were 137 filings in February.

March’s bankruptcies included one business filing and 185 consumer filings.

For the month, 150 were Chapter 7 filings and 36 were Chapter 13 filings.

Chapter 7 discharges qualifying debt, although when it involves a company it is likely that it will be liquidated as part of the process. Chapter 7 is the most common form of bankruptcy in the country. Chapter 13 involves repayment of debts, often by establishing a repayment plan that allows unsecured creditors to recover part or all of what they are owed.

Providence County had the most filings in March of any county in the state at 130, followed by Kent County at 24 filings.