R.I.-based Lenoss Medical selected for MedTech Innovator Accelerator

PROVIDENCE – Lenoss Medical Inc., a biomedical company focused on repairing spinal fractures, says it has been selected to join the MedTech Innovator 2026 Accelerator cohort.

MedTech Innovator is the world’s largest accelerator for medical technology startups, and Lenoss says it was one of 65 companies selected from more than 1,800 global applicants.

The competitive four-month program provides participants with world-class mentorship, strategic guidance and access to a robust network of investors, providers, payers, manufacturers and industry experts.

“We are honored to join this year’s MedTech Innovator cohort,” said Dom Messerli, Lenoss CEO and president. “This opportunity gives us a powerful platform to accelerate our commercialization, build key partnerships and learn from industry experts.”

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Lenoss Medical’s flagship product is a spinal implant called OsteoPearl used to treat vertebral compression fractures, which are common in people with osteoporosis.

Lenoss says it was selected based on its biological implant and its alignment with MedTech Innovator’s mission to improve patient care through transformative technologies.

Throughout the program, cohort companies will present at industry events, including The MedTech Conference in Boston in October and the MedTech Strategist Innovation Summit in San Diego in November. That’s where Lenoss will vie for a share of $800,000 in funding.

In addition to joining the accelerator, Lenoss Medical has been named to the 2026 MedTech Innovator Index, a recognition highlighting promising medical technology startups selected as part of MTI’s global review process.

In 2025, Lenoss received $4 million in series A venture capital funding and received $200,000 from the R.I. Life Science Hub to assist the company’s expansion and its creation of minimally invasive biological spinal fracture treatments that incorporate the body’s natural bone-healing properties.