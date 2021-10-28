R.I.-based Nautic Partners raises $3B for new private equity fund

PROVIDENCE – Nautic Partners, a private equity firm headquartered in Providence, has raised $3 billion for its Nautic Partners X private equity fund, the firm announced Thursday.

The fund is the firm’s 10th private equity fund in its history.

Nautic is a middle-market equity firm focused on the health care, industrial and services sectors.

Investors in the new fund were existing and new institutional investors, the firm said, including pension plans, endowments, fund of funds, insurers and financial institutions, health systems, sovereign wealth funds and family offices.

- Advertisement -

“We are privileged and fortunate to continue to have a high level of support from our limited partners, and we thank them for their efforts on an accelerated timeline during a very active market,” said Scott Hilinski, managing director at Nautic. “The team at Nautic continues to grow as we invest in the firm and in our people, and we will remain focused on our consistent strategy centered around a disciplined investment approach within our industry sectors of expertise, and an emphasis on value creation in partnership with our portfolio company management teams.”

Nautic last closed a fund in 2019, raising $1.5 billion for its previous fund Nautic Partners IX.

The company’s website said its equity investments in companies typically range from $50 million to $250 million or more. The firm has 25 companies listed on its website that are identified as active investments.