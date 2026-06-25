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The new law, which takes effect immediately, requires grocery stores operating self-checkout stations to maintain at least one staffed checkout lane for every three self-checkout lanes in use.
At least one self-checkout lane must also comply with Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility standards.
Supporters say the measure is intended to preserve cashier jobs while improving service for shoppers who may struggle with self-checkout systems.
“Today, we’re protecting jobs and strengthening customer service,” McKee said in a statement.
The legislation was sponsored by Senate President Valarie J. Lawson and state Rep. Megan L. Cotter, D-Exeter, with backing from United Food and Commercial Workers Local 328.
“We applaud Governor McKee for his support on this issue and swiftly signing this bill into law,” said UFCW Local 328 Secretary-Treasurer Domenic Pontarelli. “UFCW Local 328 members in the grocery industry are often overburdened with having to monitor too many self-checkouts while shoppers face delays. Staffing ratios fix this issue for everyone, including retailers who lose millions in theft each year. Governor McKee, Senate President Lawson, and Representative Cotter have shown strong leadership for all Rhode Islanders, and we thank them for it.”
Lawson said the growing reliance on self-checkout has created frustrations for both customers and store employees, particularly older shoppers who may need assistance.
Meanwhile, Cotter framed the issue as both a consumer convenience and labor issue, arguing the expansion of self-checkout has reduced hours and staffing levels for cashiers.
The law positions Rhode Island at the center of a broader national debate over automation in retail, as grocery chains increasingly expand self-service options to reduce labor costs.Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.