R.I. becomes first state to limit grocery self-checkout lanes

By
-
GOV. DANIEL J. McKee signed legislation Thursday making Rhode Island the first state to set staffing limits on grocery store self-checkout lanes. / COURTESY OF GOV. DANIEL J. McKEE'S OFFICE

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has become the first state in the country to impose a statewide staffing requirement on grocery store self-checkout lanes after Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Thursday signed legislation aimed at balancing automation with customer service and job protections. The new law, which takes effect immediately, requires grocery stores operating self-checkout stations

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Risk Management Controls in Commercial Property and Liability Insurance

Businesses today are facing a risk landscape that is more volatile, more expensive, and less…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display