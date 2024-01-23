R.I. biotech company secures $1.5M in funding for Alzheimer’s research

BOLDEN Therapeutics Inc., a Rhode Island biotech company and Brown University spinoff founded by Dr. Justin Fallon, pictured, received $1.5 million in pre-seed funding to advance its research in treating Alzheimer’s. / COURTESY BROWN UNIVERSITY
PROVIDENCE – A Rhode Island-based biotech company received $1.5 million in pre-seed funding to advance its research in treating Alzheimer’s disease. The financing, led by Resolute Venture Partners, based in Houston, will enable Bolden Therapeutics Inc. to advance its preclinical development of antisense oligonucleotides to promote neurogenesis. The money comes in the form of pre-seed

