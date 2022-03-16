R.I. Black Business Association accepting scholarship applications

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Black Business Association and the Institute of Economic Empowerment & Development are now accepting applications for the association’s 2022 scholarship program.

The association said the scholarship award amounts vary from $500 to $1,000 for each student. Eligible students, the association said, must be Black or Afro-Latinx, a Rhode Island resident, and a high school senior as of the fall of 2022 who will be a freshman in college the following year.

Scholarship applications must be completed and received by May 27. Awardee announcements will be made in August.

Additional information and applications can be completed on the association’s website.

