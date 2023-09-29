R.I. Board of Electors director to retire in 2024

The administrative head of the state elections board is retiring next year.

Chris Hunter, spokesperson for the R.I. Board of Elections, confirmed in an interview Thursday that Robert Rapoza, the agency’s executive director, will retire in 2024. The story was first reported by The Boston Globe’s Rhode Island bureau.

Details of Rapoza’s retirement, including when he will leave, an exit package and the search process for a replacement, are still being worked out, Hunter said. He added that Rapoza will likely retire before the 2024 elections.

The news comes after several recent closed-door meetings of the appointed, seven-member board to discuss personnel, though no votes were taken during those executive sessions to be shared publicly.

- Advertisement -

Rapoza has worked for the state elections board since 1997, and as its executive director since 2017, according to Hunter. He was paid $166,410.99 in fiscal 2023, including a $165,773.40 salary and $637.59 in “other earnings,” according to the state payroll database.

As executive director, Rapoza led the state agency charged with running elections, working in coordination with the Rhode Island Secretary of State’s office. Specific responsibilities of the BOE include handling voting equipment, counting ballots and certifying results.

The seven-member, appointed board will oversee the search and hiring of Rapoza’s replacement.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the Rhode Island Current.