PROVIDENCE – A winter storm will usher in Super Bowl Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Norton has issued a Winter Storm Watch from Saturday night through 4 p.m. on Feb. 9 for Rhode Island and Bristol County in Massachusetts, excluding Block Island.

The storm is expected to bring 5 to 8 inches of snow across the area that could make travel conditions difficult.

Snow is expected to start falling mainly after 8 p.m. and could be heavy at times, the National Weather Service said, before ending around noon the following day.

Providence Mayor Brett. P. Smily on Friday issued parking bans that will go into effect at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

until further notice, and violators may be subject to ticketing and towing. During a parking ban, residents, including those with an overnight parking permit, are not allowed to park on city streets.

In the event of a power outage, residents are advised to call Rhode Island Energy at 855-743-1102.

The storm watch comes after the area endured a snow and ice storm that hampered both the morning and evening commute Thursday. East Providence received a state-high of 1.5 inches of snow, while 1.1 inches was reported at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.