R.I. Building Officials Association to hold construction expo at New England Tech

EAST GREENWICH – The Rhode Island Building Officials Association will hold its 10th annual Construction Expo and Education Fair on Feb. 25 at the New England Institute of Technology.

Companies may still register to participate in the event, which reaches an audience of people in the Rhode Island building trades industry.

The event will feature five one-hour classes in education, with most eligible for the Rhode Island Contractors Registration credit. An expo area will allow companies to highlight their products and services.

Classes will feature Mike Guertin, who has written more than 100 articles for Fine Home Building Magazine.

The event is free to all contractors, vocational students and inspectors.

For more information, visit www.riboa.net.

