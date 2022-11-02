R.I. Business Competition gears up for Elevator Pitch Contest

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Business Competition will hold an Elevator Pitch Contest next week, and interested entrepreneurs still have a few days to apply.

The competition will take place on Nov. 10 at Venture Café in Providence, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. followed by pitches at 5:45 p.m. Pitches will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Nov. 4.

The pitch contest gives participants, who will be competing for cash and exposure, 90 seconds to present their idea to a panel of judges and an audience, with the format drawing from the concept of “the time you’d have to share an elevator ride with a potential investor,” according to organizers.

Participants will be judged on presenting a clearly defined problem and solution, financial potential, having an executable plan and the overall quality of their pitch.

- Advertisement -

Applications will remain open through Nov. 4 and can be submitted through Eventbrite. Attendance is free and open to the public.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.