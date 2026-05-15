R.I. business leaders brace for ‘lurch to the left’ in House leadership

By
-
WHERE DOES the business community stand now that that K. Joseph Shekarchi, left, has stepped down as House speaker and Christopher R. Blazejewski, right, has taken over. PBN FILE PHOTO/CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
WHERE DOES the business community stand now that that K. Joseph Shekarchi, left, has stepped down as House speaker and Christopher R. Blazejewski, right, has taken over. PBN FILE PHOTO/CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

The business community is keeping a watchful eye on what’s in store after the changing of the guard for what many consider the most powerful position in state politics. And number one on the list of concerns are proposals to hike taxes on the wealthy. House Speaker Christopher R. Blazejewski, D-Providence, elected to replace K.

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

South County Art Association Enhances Its Space and Saves Energy

Energy efficiency improvements can help small businesses and nonprofit organizations reduce energy use while enhancing…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display