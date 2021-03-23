R.I. business registration costs among highest in the nation

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has the No. 4 highest costs to register a business in the nation, according to a report from AdvisorSmith.

The overall ranking in the report considered LLC fees and corporation fees and ranked the states and Washington, D.C., based on a weighted composite of both fees.

Rhode Island had the fifth-highest corporation initial filing fee in the country, at $230, according to the report.

The state’s LLC initial filing cost, $150, tied for 14th highest in the nation with Illinois and South Dakota. The state also had the fourth-highest total yearly LLC renewal fees of $450, the report said, behind California, at $825, Washington, D.C., at $550, and Massachusetts, at $500.

Rhode Island’s corporation yearly renewal fees of $450 also ranked as the fifth-highest among states, behind California, Nevada, Massachusetts and New Jersey.

Nationally, the average cost to register a business as a corporation or LLC was $145, and the average annual price to renew was $133, AdvisorSmith said.

The report’s data comes from filing fees published by the secretary of state or similar offices in each state and Washington, D.C.