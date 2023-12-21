R.I. cannabis businesses take in $105M during first year of legal recreational sales

By
-
RHODE ISLAND CANNABIS SALES reached $105 million since December 2022, according to the R.I. Department of Business Regulation./ PBN FILE PHOTO/MIKE SALERNO
PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island cannabis sales hit a combined $105 million in the first 12 months after the launch of legal recreational sales, according to the latest data through November provided by the R.I. Department of Business Regulation.   State-licensed retail businesses had close to $70 million in recreational sales alone since Dec. 1,  2022.…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display