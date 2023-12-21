R.I. cannabis businesses take in $105M during first year of legal recreational sales

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island cannabis sales hit a combined $105 million in the first 12 months after the launch of legal recreational sales, according to the latest data through November provided by the R.I. Department of Business Regulation. State-licensed retail businesses had close to $70 million in recreational sales alone since Dec. 1, 2022.…