Legislation that would escalate targets for reducing Rhode Island’s greenhouse gas emissions – and provide tools for enforcement – is getting the backing of environmental organizations but is being opposed by some business groups. The Act on Climate 2020 bill – House bill 7399 and Senate bill 2165 – builds on the Resilient Rhode Island…