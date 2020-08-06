R.I. cases of COVID-19 increase by 110, with 2 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 increased by 110 on Wednesday, the R.I. Department of Health said on Thursday.

Cases in the state have totaled 19,611 to date, an increase of 130 from cases reported as of Wednesday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase and data revisions for previous days. The three-day average of new cases in the state was 114.

The state also announced two more deaths, bringing the state total to 1,014.

There were 83 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state, an increase of four day to day. The three-day average of hospitalizations was 82. Of those hospitalized, 11 were in intensive care units and four were on ventilators.

There were 5,087 tests conducted in the state on Wednesday with an overall positive rate of 2.2%. When excluding both repeat negative and repeat positive results, the positive rate for the day was 5.9%. There have been 390,478 tests administered in the state to date.