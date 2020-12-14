R.I. cases of COVID-19 rise by 2,673 over the weekend, with 46 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 2,673 from Dec. 11 through Sunday, with 46 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 433, a decline from 466 reported on Dec. 11. Of those hospitalized, 47 were in intensive care units, a decline of one from Dec. 11, and 31 were on ventilators, an increase from 25 before the weekend.

Cases in the state total 74,071 to date, an increase of 3,253 from figures reported on Dec. 11, accounting for both the day-to-day increases as well as data revisions for previous days.

There were 7,648 tests administered on Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 7.2%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 21.9%.

There have been 1.76 million tests administered in the state to 584,367 individuals.