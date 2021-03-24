R.I. cases of COVID-19 rise by 399, with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 increased by 399 on Tuesday, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 112, a decline from 118 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 16 were in an intensive care unit, a rise of one day to day, and 12 were on a ventilator, level with Tuesday.
There have been 479,079 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state to date, a rise of 10,403 from Tuesday. Of those, 308,663 have been first doses, a rise of 3,533 day to day. To date, 181,528 individuals have been fully vaccinated in Rhode Island, a rise of 7,137 on Tuesday.
Cases in the state have totaled 134,807 to date, a rise of 471 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.
Deaths due to the virus have totaled 2,606 in Rhode Island to date.
There were 17,312 tests processed in the state on Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 2.3%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 20.3%.
There have been 3.39 million tests administered in the state to date to 834,697 individuals.
