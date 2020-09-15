R.I. cases of COVID-19 rise by 82, with 3 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 increased by 82 on Monday, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Cases of the virus in the state have totaled 23,250 to date, an increase of 120 from figures reported on Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days. The three-day average of new cases in the state was 76.

Deaths due to the virus increased by three to total 1,078 to date in Rhode Island.

Current hospitalizations totaled 81, level with one day prior. The three-day average of new cases was 82. Of those hospitalized, nine were in intensive care units and five were on ventilators.

- Advertisement -

There were 5,372 tests administered in the state on Monday, with an overall positive rate of 1.5%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 5.6%. There have been 642,567 tests conducted in Rhode Island to date.