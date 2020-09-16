R.I. cases of COVID-19 rise by 86; 3 more deaths reported

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 86 on Tuesday, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Cases of the virus have totaled 23,358 to date, an increase of 108 from figures reported on Tuesday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days. The three-day average of new cases in the state was 78.

There were also three new deaths due to the virus, bringing the state total to 1,081.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island totaled 84, a decline from 85 one day prior. The three-day average of hospitalizations in the state was 85. Of those hospitalized, nine were in intensive care units and five were on ventilators.

- Advertisement -

There were 4,701 tests administered in the state Tuesday with an overall positive rate of 1.8%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 6.9%. To date, there have been 654,103 tests administered in Rhode Island.

This story will be updated.