R.I. cases of COVID-19 rise by 880, with 8 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 880, with eight more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 440, an increase from 429 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 54 are in intensive care units, a decline of three day to day, and 38 are on ventilators, an increase of two from one day prior.

There have been 81,187 cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 956 from one day prior, accounting for the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

The state has reported a total of 1,678 deaths due to the virus.

There were 12,445 tests processed on Monday, with an overall positive rate of 7.1%. Excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 20.3%.

There have been 1.87 million tests administered in the state to 609,928 individuals.

RIDOH also said that there have been 6,400 individuals who have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the state to date.