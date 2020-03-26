R.I. cash collections in Feb. mark 5.6% increase Y/Y

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island cash collections totaled $180 million in February, a 5.6% increase year over year, the R.I. Department of Revenue said on Thursday.

The figures do not reflect the sharp downturn in collections projected due to the impacts of COVID-19 on the state.

Personal income tax collection for the month totaled $8.4 million, a 54.7% decline from one year prior. The decline was primarily attributed to refunds and adjustments.

Sales and use tax collections increased 10.8% year over year to $87.6 million.

Departmental receipts declined 16.4% year over year to $14.9 million.

Lottery transfer increased 12% year over year to $32 million.

All other revenue increased 40.2% to $37 million, including general business tax collection increasing 122.4% year over year to $25.4 million.

Fiscal year to date, cash collections in the state in February totaled $2.7 billion, a 6.2% increase year over year.

