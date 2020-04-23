R.I. cash collections in March increase 14.4% Y/Y

PROVIDENCE – Cash collections in Rhode Island in March totaled $319.4 million, a 14.4% increase year over year, according to the R.I. Department of Revenue Thursday.

Personal income tax collections totaled $83.2 million, a 0.7% increase year over year.

Sales and use tax increased 9.4% year over year to $84.4 million.

Lottery transfer declined 7.7% year over year to $47 million. The figure reflects gaming activity through February. This included $1.8 million in sports betting revenue.

Departmental receipts totaled $19 million, a 14.9% increase year over year.

General business taxes totaled $64.9 million, an increase from $36.2 million in March 2019.

Fiscal year to date in March, cash collections totaled $3 billion, a 7% increase year over year.