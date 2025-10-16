R.I. cast in prominent role in Ken Burns documentary ‘The American Revolution’

Secure your spot at the Rhode Island Fall Health Care Summit and be part of the conversation shaping the future of health care in our state.

Acclaimed documentary filmmaker Ken Burns joined state officials on Smith Hill Thursday as part of a national tour to promote his upcoming PBS documentary, “The American Revolution.”

Joined by Gov. Daniel J. McKee and Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore, Burns presented a 15-minute preview of the 12-hour PBS series. The series was directed and produced by Burns, Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt, with writing contributions from longtime collaborator Geoffrey C. Ward.

Providence is one of only 30 markets that the documentary team selected to visit.

As a state known for many firsts, Rhode Island was among the first and most fervent colonies to resist British rule, calling for a Continental Congress in 1774, and in 1776 became the first colony to eliminate an oath of allegiance to the British crown.

Taking place before the Boston Tea Party, the attack on the British Royal Navy's HMS Gaspee is still celebrated in Rhode Island as the defining act of rebellion responsible for leading American colonies to call for the establishment of a Continental Congress.

But those who argue that Rhode Island – which Burns said played "an outsized role" in the creation of the republic – hasn't gotten its due in the historical debate, should not be disappointed.

Reflecting on the 250 years since the revolution began, Burns said the aim of his latest project, which will premier on Nov. 16, was to move beyond much of the nostalgia and mythology surrounding the conflict.

Burns said the team spent more than a decade compiling extensive material and filming reenactment scenes across nearly 100 locations,

incorporating first-person accounts from nearly 200 historical figures and insights from an advisory board of about two dozen historians.

