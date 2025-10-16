R.I. cast in prominent role in Ken Burns documentary ‘The American Revolution’

Updated at 5:01 p.m.

By
and
-
FILMMAKER KEN BURNS, center, joins Gov. Daniel J. McKee, left, and R.I. Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore to discuss his forthcoming documentary series “The American Revolution” during an event held Thursday in the Statehouse library. / PBN PHOTO/CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

PROVIDENCE – Acclaimed documentary filmmaker Ken Burns joined state officials on Smith Hill Thursday as part of a national tour to promote his upcoming PBS documentary, “The American Revolution.” Joined by Gov. Daniel J. McKee and Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore, Burns presented a 15-minute preview of the 12-hour PBS series. The series was

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Move Freely, Live Fully: Experts Share Insights on Spine & Joint Health

Special community lecture coming October 15 in Newport County Stiffness. Soreness. Limited movement. For many…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display