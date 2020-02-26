R.I. chefs nominated for James Beard Foundation Awards

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island again is well-represented in the James Beard Foundation Awards, known as the “Oscars Of The Food World.” The semifinalists in all categories, from Outstanding Restaurant to Rising Star Chef were announced Wednesday.

A Newport chef is nominated for a national award, Outstanding Rising Star Chef. Mariana Gonzalez-Trasvina, executive chef of Bar ‘Cino, is one of twenty-nine chefs from all over the country nominated in this category. This is the first time Gonzalez-Trasvina has been selected. She has been with the Newport Restaurant Group for over 4 years. She previously held titles as the pastry chef and sous chef at The Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar.

Other Rhode Island nominees were in the regional Best Chef: Northeast category.

Derek Wagner was selected for his Nick’s on Broadway bistro in Providence, recently celebrating its eighteenth anniversary. Wagner returns to the Beard semifinals for the third time. Also returning is chef James Mark for Big King in Providence.

This is the 30th anniversary of the prestigious culinary awards.

The final Restaurant and Chef Award nominees will be announced in Philadelphia on Wednesday, March 25. This year’s James Beard award ceremony will be held in Chicago on May 4.

Bruce Newbury is a PBN contributing writer.