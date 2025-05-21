R.I. tourism leader Kimble-Huntley leaving state for Las Vegas

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 2.

PROVIDENCE – Anika Kimble-Huntley, who was hired in 2021 to direct the state’s marketing and tourism strategy, has left R.I. Commerce Corp.

for Sin City.

R.I. Commerce spokesperson Matthew Touchette told Providence Business News on Tuesday that Kimble-Huntley stepped down at the end of April to become vice president of advertising with Las Vegas-based Resorts World Inc.

“We are looking for a new chief marketing officer,” he said.

A prime mover behind the giant stuffie promotion unveiled in December 2023 and the “All That” campaign in February 2024, Kimble-Huntley did not respond to requests for comment. But she posted a LinkedIn message that read in part, “To all of my casino colleagues, I've missed you! ... It's time to get to work.”

Before joining R.I. Commerce, Kimble-Huntley - a 2023 PBN C-Suite Awards honoree - spent two over two decades in the casino industry.

When she arrived in Rhode Island, Kimble-Huntley was charged with creating campaign strategies to boost tourism to attract visitors to the country's smallest state, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic decimated that industry.

The roadmap includes a comprehensive inventory assessment of the physical assets in the state and provides benchmarks that tourism officials hope can bring annual state and local tax revenue related to tourism from the $935 million in 2023 past the $1 billion threshold, Kimble-Huntley said at the time.

On May 19, R.I. Commerce’s board of directors voted to renew contracts for tourism, advertising, marketing and public relations services to the Florida-based Zimmerman Agency and The RDW Group Inc.

The one-year contracts, worth up to $4 million each, include a two-year option for renewal to the firms who held the previous contracts set to expire on June 30. R.I. Commerce released a request for proposals on April 11 and received five responses, with a committee choosing to stay with its "agencies of record," said Senior Director of Advertising and Public Relations Robin Erickson.

On Thursday, Rhode Island-themed advertisements will begin running on the History Channel as part of a nationwide commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. R.I. Commerce allocated $965,000 for the campaign, which was funded with an $10.6 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded in fiscal 2021.

Some elected officials have been pushing to increase the state’s investments in tourism development. Legislation has been filed by Sen. Robert Britto, D-East Providence, that would increase the allocation of hotel tax revenue provided to R.I. Commerce by redirecting the 5% of revenue collected in the South County tourism district that currently goes to the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Touchette said the agency welcomes any additional revenue to its tourism and marketing budget.

“We’ll take it,” he said.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at

Allen@PBN.com. PBN Special Projects Editor James Bessette contributed to this report.