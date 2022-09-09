R.I.’s top tech officer leaves job

PROVIDENCE – The state’s head information technology and digital services official, Bijay Kumar, has departed his position after five years.

As Rhode Island’s chief information officer/chief digital officer, Kumar led the state’s Enterprise Technology Strategy and Services group in the Department of Administration, which comprises the Division of Information Technology and Office of Library and Information Services.

Since stepping into the role in 2017, Kumar had worked on launching the state’s online platform for COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and vaccine scheduling; cybersecurity; and oversaw technology projects in all state agencies.

The state is now in the process of finding a new person to oversee the role, with Chief Information Security Officer Brian Tardiff currently filling the position on an interim basis, according to according to a Department of Administration spokesperson.

- Advertisement -

Kumar became the state’s CIO/CDO in 2017, having previously served as Hasbro Inc.’s vice president of information technology, and left to pursue an opportunity in the private sector.

The Enterprise Technology Strategy and Services group stumbled in the past, with Kumar’s predecessor, Thom Guertin, resigning from the CIO position after a botched rollout of the the state’s health and human services eligibility computer system, Unified Health Infrastructure Project.

But the office rebounded during Kumar’s tenure, the Center for Digital Government determined, with the national research and advisory institute recognizing Rhode Island with its Most Improved award in its 2020 Digital States Survey. The Ocean State rose from a “C” grade in 2016 and 2018 to a “B+” in 2020, according to the report, which also ranked Rhode Island a top four state on data governance and transparency.

Kumar was also awarded a Boston ORBIE CIO of the year in the public sector category.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.