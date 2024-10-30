R.I. Citizens Business Conditions Index dips in Q3

By
-
RHODE ISLAND’S business conditions index slightly dipped in the third quarter of 2024 while solid corporate revenue and resilient consumer trends supported steady business environment nationally, according to new analysis by Citizens Financial Group Inc. / COURTESY CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s business conditions index slightly dipped in the third quarter of 2024 while solid corporate revenue and resilient consumer trends supported a steady business environment nationally, according to new analysis by Citizens Financial Group Inc. released Wednesday.  In the third quarter, the national index was over 50 for the second consecutive quarter

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Check-In: A Conversation with Shannon Champagne and Jessica Marfeo, RN

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. One in eight American women will be diagnosed with…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display