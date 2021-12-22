R.I. College launches bachelor’s degree in professional studies for adult learners

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island College announced Dec. 8 that it has developed a new bachelor of professional studies degree offered through the college’s Office of Professional Studies and Continuing Education.

It’s the first fully online degree that RIC is offering. The college said the new program has two concentrations. The first is social services, which starts in the spring of 2022, and the second is organizational leadership, starting in the fall of 2022. Each concentration, RIC said, is designed to provide knowledge and skills required for career advancement to support adults.

Adult learners in the program will experience a split-semester format. Each semester will have two seven-week sessions, RIC said, allowing students to be enrolled full time but able to focus on two courses at a time in order to balance work, family and school.

Students can earn up to 32 credits. The program is offered at a $340 discounted tuition, RIC said. Applications are being accepted online through Jan. 7.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com . You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette .