R.I. College’s Sherlock Center receives $3M federal grant

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island College’s Paul V. Sherlock Center on Disabilities has been awarded a five-year, $3 million U.S. Department of Health and Human Services grant, the state college announced Friday.

RIC says the seven-figure federal award is the result of the Sherlock Center’s designation as a University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities Education by DHHS. The Sherlock Center, RIC said, is Rhode Island’s lone such federally designated university center.

The college said the Sherlock Center will use the grant over the next half decade to focus on five support areas, which are early childhood, school and community inclusion, transition into adult life, self-determination and technology. Some of the work will include training early intervention providers and direct support personnel, providing services to students with dual sensory impairments and their families and training interdisciplinary pre-service professionals, among other initiatives, RIC said.

“This federal funding will enable the Sherlock Center to expand its reach and continue serving as a beacon of hope and expertise to create a more inclusive Rhode Island – a place where every individual has the support to reach their potential and chart their own course for the future,” Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., said in a statement Friday.

Sherlock Center Amy Grattan said in a statement the grant represents a “major investment” in services and support for Rhode Island’s disability community.

