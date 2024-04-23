R.I. Commerce OKs $730K grant for downtown Providence apartment project

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Commerce Corp. board of directors on Monday unanimously approved a $730,000 grant for the New York-based developer seeking to convert the historic Lauderdale Building at 136 Westminster St. into a mixed-used site with three commercial spaces and 24 market-rate apartments. The grant comes from the First Wave Closing Fund, a discretionary program run by R.I. Commerce Corp. that provides public money to developers that is "unavailable from other sources," according to the 2016 legislation approving the program. The owner, 136 Westminster LLC, purchased the five-story building in December 2023 for $2.35 million. Its principal, Jeffrey B. Mendell, owns JBM Realty Capital Corp. and also serves as managing director of Greenwich Development Partners. He is listed as manager of a separate limited liability corporation that purchased the 35-space parking lot at 87 Weybosset St. for $750,000 in November 2023, according to city real estate records. The parking lot "will be leased to an outside vendor with users of the project building having the option to utilize parking by contracting with the parking vendor," according to a partially redacted copy of the application provided by R.I. Commerce Corp. The resolution approved by the Commerce board says the grant is contingent on the developer meeting several conditions, including receiving a certificate of occupancy when the renovation work is finished. The project is slated to be completed by Jan. 1, the developer said. A Commerce spokesperson said Tuesday that if the building owner sells the property within five years and makes a profit, it will be required to pay back the grant, plus 6% interest. Built in 1894, the building's "architecturally significant features" include terracotta trim, Roman brick sand and sandstone sheathing, according to the financing application. The total cost of the project is approximately $10.97 million, according to an analysis by New York City-based Appleseed Inc. The report estimates that construction would net $284,000 in state taxes, create 74 temporary jobs in Rhode Island and generate $9.1 million in statewide economic output. The only remaining tenant is the Christian Science Reading Room operated by the First Church of Christ Scientist. Former tenant Franklin Rogers Ltd., a men’s clothier, was evicted by the previous landlord for failure to pay more than $65,000 in back rent and utilities. Gov. Daniel J. McKee in his fiscal 2025 budget proposed extending the sunset date of the First Wave Closing Fund to Dec. 31, 2025. (Updated to add restrictions in the grant agreement in the fifth and sixth paragraphs.) Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.