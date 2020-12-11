R.I. Commerce approves state incentives for two projects, including Dexter Street Commons in Pawtucket

By
-
PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Commerce Corp. authorized incentives on Dec. 8 that will clear the way for the development of two projects intended to attract more residents and industry, including the first major residential development near the commuter rail station under construction on the Pawtucket and Central Falls line. Dexter Street Commons, as it will…

