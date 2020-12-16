R.I. Commerce awards $16M in grants to small businesses, nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – The state on Wednesday awarded $16.1 million in funding to small businesses and nonprofits across three COVID-19-related grant programs.
The funding announced by R.I. Commerce Corp. comes through previously allocated CARES Act funding already designated in existing grant programs. The largest chunk of funding, $12.7 million, was distributed through the HArT relief program designed for hospitality, arts and tourism organizations, including $8 million in “direct support grants” to 40 organizations and $4.7 million to 62 recipients for “Engagement, Service, and Resiliency activities” that spur economic activity or create safe gatherings and tourism-friendly opportunities. Combined with $1.4 million awarded through a first-round distribution, the $20 million program has provided $14.1 million to 95 organizations total.
Another $1.8 million in grants was also awarded to 68 small businesses via a second round of the Business Adaptation Grant program, which offers up to $50,000 for companies “dramatically constrained and significantly impacted” by the pandemic. Combined with the $1.4 million already distributed under a first grant round, the program has doled out $3.2 million to 99 businesses.
Finally, 123 businesses have received a combined $1.6 million in laptops, software and technical assistance through the Remote Work program. The in-kind technology grants, distributed via Social Enterprise Greenhouse and District Hall Providence, helps businesses with two to 100 employees transition to remote work. The $5 million program will stop accepting applications on Dec. 18.
Newly awarded grants are in addition to the Restore Rhode Island grant program and Take it Outside Initiative, which distributed more than $42 million and $7.2 million respectively as of Wednesday.
