R.I. Commerce awards $800K in innovation grants

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THE R.I. COMMERCE Corp. board of directors has awarded a total of $800,000 to 13 organizations through its Innovation Network Matching Grant Program. 

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Commerce Corp. board of directors has awarded $800,000 to 13 organizations through its Innovation Network Matching Grant Program.  The program provides grants to organizations that support small businesses in industries such as food and agriculture, technology, artificial intelligence, clean energy, defense, design, manufacturing, cybersecurity, the blue economy or businesses evaluating a transition

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